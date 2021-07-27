Motorola Edge 20 Lite Key Features, Design Tipped; Here's How Much It Will Cost News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

We have seen several leaks related to the upcoming Motorola Edge 20 series in the past few months. The intensity of the leaks has increased with the approaching launch date, i.e, August 5. However, the rumor mill has been majorly spilling beans on the Motorola Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Pro. Another variant is said to debut in this lineup, dubbed the Edge 20 Lite. The renders and the features of the handset have finally surfaced online.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite Design Revealed Ahead Of Launch

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite latest leak comes via TekniKNews. The leaked renders reveal a punch-hole display surrounded by slim bezels on the sides but a slightly thicker chin. The Motorola Edge Lite's rear panel has a single-tone finish and a square-shaped camera module with protruding sensors.

The Moto logo is placed at the centre of the back panel; however, it won't be integrating the fingerprint scanner. Instead, the power key on the right panel will have the fingerprint scanner integrated. The volume keys are also placed on the right panel.

The USB Type-C port and the speaker grille can be seen at the bottom. The 3.5mm headphone is not in direct sight, but we can expect this port to be present either at the bottom of the top panel.

Motorola Edge 20 Expected Specifications

The Motorola Edge 20 leaked specification sheet includes the Dimensity 720 processor which will come with 5G network support. The device will be available with 8GB RAM or 128GB storage configuration. There will be expandable microSD card support as well. However, the exact capacity isn't revealed as of now.

As per the report, the Motorola Edge 20 Lite will be accommodating a 6.7-inch display which will support a 1080p FHD+ resolution. The panel will also support a higher 90Hz refresh rate. The primary camera setup at the rear will have a 108MP primary sensor.

The main lens would be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The device will be launched with Android 11 OS. The unit will have a 5,000 mAh battery unit will have 39W fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite Expected Prices

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite is said to come with 349 Euros (approx Rs. 30,700). The device is said to come in Lagoon Green and Electric Graphite color options. The device is confirmed to launch on August 5 in China. The company is yet to reveal the global launch date, but we can expect some developments soon.

Best Mobiles in India