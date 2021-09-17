Motorola Edge 20 Sale Today At 12 PM On Flipkart: Price, Features To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola launched the Edge 20 last month in the country alongside the Edge 20 Fusion. The latter one has already gone for sale, while the Edge 20 is yet to go for sale. Now, the phone is all set to go for sale today, September 17, 2021, in the country. Interested buyers can buy it via Flipkart starting at 12 PM. Check here the pricing, offers, and features of the latest Motorola Edge 20.

Motorola Edge 20 Price And Offers In India

The Motorola Edge 20 will cost Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant in India. The phone comes in Frosted Pearl and Frosted Emerald color options. Sale offers for the Motorola Edge 20 include a 10 percent off on EMI transactions with SBI credit cards, a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Band credit card, and a 15 percent instant discount on the first Flipkart Pay Later order of 500 and above.

Motorola Edge 20 Features

The Motorola Edge 20 comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED Max Vision display and a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, and the Corning Gorilla Glass 3-protection. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom, and a 30X digital zoom. Upfront, the Edge 20 features a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and videos.

Additionally, the handset has a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Lastly, it supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a powerful mid-range device, can definitely consider the Moto Edge 20. The smartphone is packed with all impressive features such as a 144Hz OLED display, SD778G chip, 108MP main camera, and IP52 rating for dust and water resistance which can be a good deal for an asking price of Rs. 29,999.

