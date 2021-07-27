Motorola Edge 20 Series Benchmarks Out; Edge 20 Pro's Design Also Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has officially announced the launch of the Edge 20 series as its next premium mid-range offering on August 5 in China. Both Motorola Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Pro has been subject to numerous leaks and rumours ahead of the launch. The smartphones have bagged their certification via TENAA and now both the handsets have been spotted at Geekbench which confirms the processor details. Also, the press renders of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro has detailed the key design aspects.

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro Listed On Geekbench Ahead Of Launch

The Motorola Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Pro have been spotted at Geekbench with the XT2153-1 and the XT-2143-1 model numbers respectively. Starting with the Pro model, the Geekbench database reaffirms the Snapdragon 870 processor. The high-end Qualcomm chipset has eight cores with a base frequency of 1.80GHz.

The chipset will be paired with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB RAM (according to Geekbench). It can't be said at the moment if the device will be launched in other configurations. The device scored 971 points in the single-core test and 3071 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench5.

Moving to the standard Edge 20 that bears the XT-2143-1 model number, the listing confirms the octa-core Snapdragon 778G processor. This variant will also have an 8GB RAM configuration. The Geekbench listing also confirms Android 11 OS for both smartphones. As for the benchmark performance, the standard model achieved 769 and 2,778 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

What About The Edge 20 Pro's Design Tipped Via The Press Renders?

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro's press renders have also surfaced ahead of the August 5 launch. The renders have been leaked by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. The renders suggest a different design than the previous-generation Edge series. Unlike its predecessor that featured a curved-edged display, the Edge 20 Pro features a flat OLED panel.

The display will have a punch-hole cutout at the centre-top for the selfie camera. At the back, the device has a vertical camera module with one square sensor at the top followed by two circular sensors. The 108MP primary camera is confirmed with the text inscribed on the camera module.

Other key design aspects include a dedicated Google Assistant key on the left panel and the volume and power key on the right. The device will have an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The device is likely to be available in black, blue, and white colours.

The upcoming Motorola Edge 20 lineup is expected to be the company's strongest bet in the premium mid-range smartphone lineup. In addition to the Snapdragon 870, 778G processor and a 108MP primary camera, the 120Hz FHD+ display is another important highlight being tipped via leaks. If Motorola gets the pricing correct, this lineup might become a popular non-Chinese offering in the market.

