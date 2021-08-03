Motorola Edge 20 Series India Launch Tipped: Worth Waiting? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Last month, Motorola announced the Edge 20 series comprising the Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and the Edge 20 Lite. Now, the brand seems to be launching the series soon in India. As per the latest info, the brand might skip one of the three models in the country.

Motorola Edge 20 Series India Launch Expected Soon

The latest development comes out from tipster Mukul Sharma who claims two devices of the Motorola Edge 20 Series will be launched in August in India. He did not specify which two models would be available in the Indian market.

[Exclusive] I can now confirm that not 1, but TWO #MotoEdge20series smartphones are launching in India in August.

The devices are loaded with premium & flagship features. Will be revealing more info on features & launch in the coming days

Feel free to retweet#MotoEdge20series pic.twitter.com/VbFviFBLQo — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 2, 2021

Further, he states the devices will be loaded with premium and flagship features. Given that, we can safely assume the standard and the Pro model might arrive in the country. However, it will be better to take this as speculations until the brand confirms it.

Motorola Edge 20 Series Features In India: What To Expect?

We can expect the handsets to come with the identical features as the international models. Going by this, the standard Edge 20 will sport a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout to house the 32MP front camera sensor.

The device will ship with the Snapdragon 778 processor and triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 30x digital and 3x optical zoom support. Further, a 4,000 mAh battery will fuel the Edge 20 with 33W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Edge 20 Pro will have the same display and camera configuration as the standard variant. However, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor which also runs smartphones like the OnePlus 9R and the iQOO 7.

Moreover, the 8MP periscope sensor of the Pro model will support 50x digital and 5x optical zoom. The Edge 20 Pro will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 20 Series Expected Price In India

Considering the price of the international variant, we expect the standard model will fall under Rs. 50,000, while the Pro model will be available at around Rs. 60,000. If the Motorola Edge 20 series truly get similar price tags in India, we can say it will be tough competition for the handsets.

Since the Snapdragon 870-powered phones are selling in the country starting at around Rs. 31,000, spending a huge amount doesn't make sense, as one can get the SD888 processor at the same range.

However, the 144Hz refresh rate, 50x digital, and 5x optical zoom capacity can be plus points for the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. Lastly, it is important to note that Motorola is yet to confirm the launch of the Motorola Edge 20 series in India.

