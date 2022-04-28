Motorola Edge 30 Coming To India Soon: Here’s What To Expect News oi-Akshay Kumar

Motorola Edge 30 smartphone has finally been unveiled by the company. The phone's renders and specifications were leaked recently, and now we have the official details. In a blog post, Motorola has announced that the Edge 30 will be released in markets like Asia, India, Australia, Latin America, and the Middle East in the coming weeks.

Motorola Edge 30 Is A Mid-Range Offering With 5G Support

The Motorola Edge 30 has arrived as a mid-range smartphone featuring a punch-hole design and a triple primary camera module. The phone has a 6.5-inch full HD+ OLED display that provides a 144Hz screen refresh rate and HDR10+ content support. The device features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and boots Android 12 for software out-of-the-box. The smartphone sports a matte finish rear panel with the Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

At the helm, the Motorola Edge 30 has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm processor. The device comes in two RAM and storage variants - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. For imaging, there's a 50MP main sensor, which is accompanied by a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. The device supports 4K video recordings at up to 60 fps. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie snapper with an aperture of f/2.25 and 4K video recording support.

In terms of connectivity, the Motorola Edge 30 offers support for the next-gen 5G networks, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS, NFC, and the USB Type-C port. The handset has Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers to provide an immersive media experience. Notably, the brand claims that with its 6.79mm waist, the Edge 30 is the slimmest 5G smartphone in the world at the moment. A 4,020mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging support keeps the whole show running.

Motorola Edge 30 Pricing, Availability

The Motorola Edge 30 will be offered at the starting price of 449.99 Euros, which roughly translates into Rs. 36,300 in the Indian currency. The device will be available in three color variants - Meteor Gray, Aurora Green, and Supermoon Silver.

When it lands in India, the Motorola Edge 30 will be facing stiff competition from the likes of the OnePlus 9, iQOO 3, iQOO 9 SE, and the Realme GT Neo 2 5G. All these devices have almost similar specs and fall under the Rs. 40,000 price range.

