Motorola Edge 30 Goes On Sale For The First Time: Price, Offers, Features

Motorola Edge 30 smartphone was launched in India last week. The phone arrived as a mid-range offering with a high refresh rate, a triple rear camera module, and a fast-charging battery. Today, the Lenovo-owned company has finally started selling the Edge 30 in the country. The phone went on sale for the first time at 12 pm today across channels with launch offers.

So, let's take a look at the Motorola Edge 30 specifications, price in India, launch offers, and features below.

Motorola Edge 30 Price In India, Launch Offers

The Edge 30 price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB/128GB variant. The higher-end model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of memory is being offered for Rs. 29,999. As part of the launch offer, the device is being offered with a discount of Rs. 2,000 on HDFC bank credit cards. The discount brings the price of the 6GB model to Rs. 25,999 and 8GB variant to Rs. 27,999.

The Motorola Edge 30 is available to buy in the country on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and via major brick-and-mortar stores across the country. The device is being offered in two color models - Meteor Grey and Aurora Green.

Motorola Edge 30 Specifications, Features

To recall the specs, the Motorola Edge 30 is being touted as India's slimmest 5G phone in this price segment with a just 6.79mm waistline. The phone features a 6.5-inch full HD+ OLED display, which provides a massive screen refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The phone has also HDR10+ support, 10-bit color, and DCI-P3 color space support. There's a hole in the middle towards the top to house the selfie camera.

Powering the Motorola Edge 30 is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor. The chipset is accompanied by the Adreno 642L GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of native storage. Software-wise, the smartphone boots Android 12 out of the box with My UX custom skin atop. For security, the device is fitted with a fingerprint sensor, which is placed under its display.

The other features include a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.88 aperture and OIS. There's also a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with support for 2.5cm macro imaging and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfie enthusiasts, the device offers a large 32MP camera. The 5G smartphone is also fitted with a 4,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos audio enhancements.

