Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Officially Teased; Expected Launch Date, Pricing & Specs

Motorola is already selling the Edge 30 Pro in the Indian market. Now, the brand is all set to debut the standard Edge 30 soon in the country. The launch of the Edge 30 has been teased officially. As of now, the company has not revealed the launch date. However, tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the Motorola Edge 30 is launching on May 12 in India.

Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Details

Tipster Mukul Sharma took to his Twitter handle to announce that the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 will be unveiled on May 12 in India. On the other hand, the brand has shared a teaser video, showing the design of the device. Besides, the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 is touted to be the world's thinnest and lightest smartphone in the segment.

Prepare yourself to meet a smartphone that’s the world’s thinnest, lightest in the segment & India’s first to be powered by the blazing-fast Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor. Launch Date revealing tomorrow! #FindYourEdge #WorldsThinnest5G pic.twitter.com/Rz6uytTJDz — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 5, 2022

Motorola Edge 30 Features In India

The brand has confirmed that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset. Apart from this, the brand did not reveal anything. For the unaware, Motorola recently unveiled the Edge 30 in the international market. So, we already know the key spec of the upcoming handset. The Motorola Edge 30 has a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate.

For imaging, the Moto Edge 30 features a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the device sports a 32MP selfie camera sensor. There is a 4,020 mAh battery that fuels the device and comes with 33W TurboPower fast charging.

Furthermore, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. On the software front, the phone ships with Android 12-based MyUX skin out-of-the-box. It also includes Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers and 5G networks, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

Motorola Edge 30 Expected Pricing In India

The Motorola Edge 30 has landed with a starting price of 449.99 Euros (roughly Rs. 36,300). Based on this, one can safely assume the phone will come at around Rs. 35,000 in the Indian market. However, its better to take it as a hint and stay tuned for more updates.

