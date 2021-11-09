Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Could Be First Full-Blown Flagship Of 2022; Here’s Why News oi-Rohit Arora

Motorola could be the first smartphone manufacturer to unveil a Snapdragon 898-powered flagship handset. Some new leaks hint at a new Moto device that could be the first top-of-the-line Android flagship of 2022. As per Nils Ahrensmeier of TechnikNews, Motorola can launch the new handset in January 2022. Nils' exclusive information also mentions the model number of the new smartphone- XT-2201.

As per TechnikNews findings, the upcoming Motorola flagship device could flaunt a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Notably, Motorola recently offered the class-leading 10-bit OLED panel on its Edge 20 Pro handset. The Edge 30 Ultra can be introduced in two configurations- 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB (LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 memory).

Triple-Lens Camera With A Massive Selfie Camera

The flagship handset is expected to boast a triple-lens rear camera setup featuring 50MP OIS-enabled wide-angle camera, a 50MP JN1 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor to allow bokeh shots. The leaks suggest very interesting front-facing camera hardware. The Edge 30 Ultra might feature a 60MP selfie camera with 4K video recording abilities. If this comes out to be true, Motorola can advertise the Edge 30 Ultra as the ultimate selfie flagship of 2022.

5,000mAH Battery With 68W Fast-Charging?

Moving on, the Edge 30 Ultra is expected to be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery cell with 68W fast charging. We might be looking at crazy fast charging speeds capable of refueling the device's battery from flat to 100% in about 35 minutes. The Edge 30 Ultra might come with an IP52 rating to offer some degree of protection from dust and water.

Going by the specs and the launch timeline, the Edge 30 Ultra could be the 'Moto Edge X' handset, which was recently teased by the General Manager of Lenovo China Mobile Phone Business Department, Chen Jin. The information appeared on Weibo suggesting that Motorola might unveil the Edge 30 Ultra as Moto Edge X in China before making a global launch.

While all of this looks very exciting, we'll need to wait for official confirmation from Motorola on the upcoming launch. Watch this space for more updates on the upcoming Moto flagships.

