Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launching Soon; 200MP Cameras, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC Confirmed

Motorola has been releasing a sleuth of new smartphones in India, mostly under the G series. The brand has also released many premium flagships under the Edge series, which might soon launch in India too. It's now been confirmed that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be launching on September 10 in India.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launch Details

Presently, Motorola India hasn't officially announced the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launch date. Popular tipster Abhishek Yadav shared a Flipkart poster confirming the launch of the new Moto flagship. The tipster states the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will launch on September 10 at 1 PM in India.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has already debuted in the global market, giving us a good idea of what to expect. If the leak is true, we can also expect the new Motorola Edge 30 Ultra to go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launching on 10 September, 2022 in India at 1 PM IST.

- 200MP camera ✅#Moto #MotorolaEdge30Ultra pic.twitter.com/AGhK9O2bKO — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 6, 2022

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Features: What To Expect?

One of the key features highlighted on the Flipkart poster is the 200MP camera of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. This is the first smartphone with a massive camera sensor, which the brand launched on the Chinese variant of the device, the Moto X30 Pro.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launched in the global market flaunts a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the flagship phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor. Motorola has offered up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

At the rear, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra flaunts a 200MP primary sensor with advanced features, including OIS support. The main lens is supported by a 12MP telephoto shooter and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. Motorola has also included a 60MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra also packs a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 125W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. It also includes the usual security and connectivity features like an in-screen fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and so on. One can expect identical features for the Indian variant too.

