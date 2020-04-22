Motorola Edge, Edge+ Set To Launch Today: How To Watch Live Stream News oi-Karan Sharma

Motorola is all set to launch its most awaited smartphones - the Motorola Edge and the Motorola Edge+ today via an online event. Recently, the company released a few teaser videos providing a glimpse of the upcoming Motorola phones. Due to the worldwide coronavirus lockdown scenario, most of the tech companies are bound to conduct online launch events and avoid mass gathering. Motorola will be live-streaming the entire launch event. Here's how you can watch the live stream:

How To Watch Motorola Edge Series Launch Live Stream

Motorola will kick off the live stream at 11 AM CDT (9:30 IST) on its official blog. The company will also stream the launch on its official YouTube channel and live update the launch on its social media handles.

What To Expect Motorola Edge And Motorola Edge+

According to the recent rumors and official teasers, the Motorola Edge+ is said to flaunt a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels with 440ppi pixel density. The smartphone is also expected to feature a waterfall-display with punch-hole cut-out.

On the hardware front, the smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM. It is expected to come equipped with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

On the optical front, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor. Upfront, the smartphone houses a single punch-hole camera setup placed at the top-left corner of the phone. The Motorola Edge+ draws power from a 5,170 mAh non-removable battery.

On the other hand, the Motorola Edge is expected to be a toned-down version of the elder sibling. However, it is expected to arrive with similar display specifications including size, resolution and pixel density. But the hardware specs will vary from the Edge+ variant.

The Motorola Edge is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC with 5G support, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. According to the recently live image surfaced on the web, the smartphone will sport a triple rear-camera setup with the combination of a 64MP primary camera + 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 8MP depth sensor along with an LED flash.

