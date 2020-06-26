Motorola Edge Lite 5G Likely Arriving on July 7: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola Edge series is likely to get a new model soon called the Edge Lite. The smartphone has been spotted a couple of times online and has also been certified by some mobile regulatory authorities. As per the leaks, the upcoming handset will arrive as a trimmed-down version of the standard model equipped with features such as Snapdragon 765G SoC and an OLED display. Now, its arrival details have also been tipped.

Motorola Edge Lite Expected Launch Date

Motorola is hosting a launch event on July 7, 2020, at 3:00 pm CET that translates to 6.30 pm IST. While the company has not revealed which handset will arrive, it is being speculated that it might introduce the Motorola Edge Lite 5G. But, we will have to wait for an official confirmation for the same.

Notably, the company recently refreshed its 'One' smartphone series with the launch of the One Fusion+. The device has been launched in India and is yet to hit the stores in other regions. If the company doesn't introduce the Edge Lite, then we might see the One Fusion+ go official in the global market.

What To Expect From Motorola Edge Lite?

Thanks to the rumor mill, we have got some insight into the hardware of the Motorola Edge Lite. The device is said to launch with an OLED panel measuring 6.7-inches. The display is said to offer an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x2520 pixels and sport a dual punch-hole for the selfie camera.

For selfies and video calls, the device will likely use an 8MP camera paired with a 2MP sensor. The quad-camera setup at the rear might be equipped with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP sensor, an 8MP sensor, and a 5MP sensor.

The Motorola Edge Lite might draw its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or Snapdragon 730G processor. It could arrive with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Software-wise, it could come pre-installed with Android 10 OS. Lastly, a 4,800 mAh battery with 18W fast charging is what will power the unit.

The on-sheet specifications of the Motorola Edge Lite seem good enough to make it a daily driver. But, the company has not yet confirmed any of the features. So, we would suggest you take this information as a grain of salt. It shouldn't be long before the company starts sharing teasers for its upcoming launch. We will keep you posted on the same.

