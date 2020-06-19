ENGLISH

    Motorola Edge Lite Likely To Debut With Snapdragon 765G SoC

    Motorola launched its premium mid-range smartphone lineup dubbed Moto Edge back in April this year. The new lineup was announced with the standard Moto Edge and the Moto Edge+. It is being said that the company might soon add another model in this series. The upcoming handset is likely the Moto Edge Lite and as the name suggests will be a trimmed-down version of the standard model. A fresh leak surrounding this device gives us an insight into the hardware.

    Motorola Edge Lite Leaked Features

    The Motorola Edge Lite leaked hardware comes via courtesy of noted tipster Ishan Aggarwal. The upcoming handset which bears the XT2075 model will arrive as a mid-range offering backed by 5G as its elder siblings. The device is likely to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or the Snapdragon 730G processor.

    The chipset could be paired up with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Additionally, another Motorola handset with the XT2017-3 model number has also been spotted online at a mobile regulatory platform. The handset could be a variant of the Motorola Edge Lite. This handset has cleared its certification via FCC. Not much has been revealed by the FCC listings besides the battery.

    The company is said to pack a 4,700 mAh battery inside the Motorola Edge Lite. Sadly, no information on its fast charging capabilities has been disclosed just yet. The handset is likely to come pre-installed with Android10 OS.

    It can't be said for sure what all changes the company will make in this model. And in which price segment it will be introduced. But, considering that this device will debut as a toned-down version, we can expect it to launch on the lower end of the spectrum. Nevertheless, Motorola is quite consistent with affordable smartphone launches. The upcoming model is likely to further strengthen the company's hold in the affordable segment.

