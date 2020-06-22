Motorola Edge Lite Specifications Revealed; Launch Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola launched two handsets in its Moto Edge series - the Moto Edge and Moto Edge+ in April this year. It is said that the company may soon add a new smartphone to this series called the Motorola Edge Lite. The handset will probably be unveiled as a cheaper option in the Edge family.

A Motorola phone with the model number XT2075-3 was spotted in the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database and was later found to be the model number of the Motorola Edge Lite smartphone. The FCC only claimed it will pack a 4,800 mAh battery.

Now, XDA Developers has revealed full specifications of the smartphone. The Motorola Edge Lite is expected to be a cheaper 5G phone with 'Nairobi' model number. As per the publication, the XT2075-1 is the model number of the Verizon version of the Edge Lite and on the other hand, the XT2075-3 is related to the global version of the phone. The Verizon model does not have a dedicated button for Google Assistant, but the international variant will include it.

The Motorola Edge Lite will be available in Prussian, Surfing Blue, Azury, and Soft White colors. The price of the phone is said to start at 399 euros (roughly Rs. 33,959).

Expected Specification Of Motorola Edge Lite

In terms of specifications, the 21:9 aspect ratio display of the Motorola Edge Lite will offer a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2,520 pixels. It will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone will include a punch-hole cut-out design for the selfie camera.

For imaging, it will come with a dual-front camera setup comprising of an 8MP main selfie camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The backside of the phone will feature a quad-camera module which includes a 48MP main sensor, a 16MPultra-wide-angle lens an 8MP sensor, and a 5MP camera.

Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC which is already available in the Motorola Edge. The SoC will be paired with 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The phone is likely to offer a 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. For battery, the smartphone will pack a 4,800 mAh battery and an 18W fast charger. The device is likely to ship with Android 10 OS. The other features of the phone will include such as NFC, USB-C, 5G, and dual-SIM. However, it will take some time to confirm the features of the phone as the company has not yet confirmed the existence of the device.

