Motorola Edge+ Live Images Surfaced On Web With Curved Display And Punch-Hole Camera News oi-Karan Sharma

Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, the company has already confirmed this information. Alongside, the Motorola will also launch a mid-range phone with Snapdragon 765 SoC. According to the report, the company is planning to launch Motorola Edge+ and now the alleged live images of the upcoming Motorola smartphone has surfaced revealing the design of the phone.

The live image shows a curved display along with punch-hole camera setup. Meanwhile, some of the specifications of the phone are also surfaced on the web. XDA-Developers are the one who has reported the images for the first time.

The Motorola Edge+ is continuously been in the news with a codenamed burton and racer turbo. According to the reports, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with 8GB and 12GB of RAM. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to fuelled by a 5,170 mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 10 on top of stock interface with here and their tweaks. However, fast charging support is still a mystery for Motorola Edge+ smartphone.

The leaked images show a dramatic curved panel on the smartphone similar to the one which was available on Vivo Nex 3 and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. However, there are some deferences - the Motorola smartphone have smooth edges and it has also retained the volume rocker keys.

Upfront, the smartphone houses a single punch-hole selfie shooter placed at the top-left corner of the display. The Motorola Edge+ is said to offer a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Reports also suggest that the smartphone will debut in the United States as Motorola Edge+ and it will also pack features like Moto Edge Assistant, Moto Gametime, and Moto Audio.

The mid-range variant is speculated to pack a 6067-inch full HD+ curved display and powered by Snapdragon 765 or 765G. The smartphone is also said to be a gaming-centric phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone is been reported with a codename 'racer 5' which indicates that the phone will support the 5G network. Under the hood, it packs a 4,660 mAh battery and runs on Android 10.

Source

Best Mobiles in India