Motorola Edge Mid-Range Phone Live Renders Suggest 90Hz Display, 64MP Triple Camera

Recently, it was reported that Lenovo-owned Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest Motorola Edge+ smartphone with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. However, the company is also said to launch a smartphone with Motorola Edge moniker under the mid-range segment. In the latest report, XDA Developers has come up with some live images of the smartphone revealing the key specifications of the phone.

According to the report, the upcoming Motorola Edge is said to arrive with a 6.67-inch display with curved edges and the curves on the edges are dubbed as a waterfall display. The report suggests that the phone will feature a Full HD+ resolution display and offers a 90Hz refresh rate.

The report also claims that the phone will feature an auto mode which allows the smartphone to automatically switch between 60Hz and 90Hz refresh rate with the help of AI. This mode is listed on the Settings page of the Motorola Edge. Besides, the smartphone is also said to arrive with an integrated fingerprint scanner.

The live images of the smartphone shared by XDA Developers suggest that the Motorola Edge sports a punch-hole camera setup at the top-left corner of the display. The front camera is expected to feature a 25MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The company has equipped the speakers on both the top and bottom bezel of the smartphone.

The live render of the phone suggests that the edge of the smartphone features a volume rocker and power key despite the entire curved display. The phone also comes with 3.5mm audio jack and sports hybrid SIM slot along with a microSD card slot.

Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is expected to be featured by 4,500 mAh battery along with fast charging support, but the charging rate is not disclosed yet. There is no clarity whether the smartphone will support 5G connectivity or not.

On the optical front, Motorola Edge houses a triple rear camera setup with 64MP primary camera setup. It will be accompanied by a 16MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens along with an LED flash. The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS.

