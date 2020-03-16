ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Motorola Edge Mid-Range Phone Live Renders Suggest 90Hz Display, 64MP Triple Camera

    By
    |

    Recently, it was reported that Lenovo-owned Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest Motorola Edge+ smartphone with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. However, the company is also said to launch a smartphone with Motorola Edge moniker under the mid-range segment. In the latest report, XDA Developers has come up with some live images of the smartphone revealing the key specifications of the phone.

    Motorola Edge Mid-Range Phone Live Renders Suggest 90Hz Display

     

    According to the report, the upcoming Motorola Edge is said to arrive with a 6.67-inch display with curved edges and the curves on the edges are dubbed as a waterfall display. The report suggests that the phone will feature a Full HD+ resolution display and offers a 90Hz refresh rate.

    The report also claims that the phone will feature an auto mode which allows the smartphone to automatically switch between 60Hz and 90Hz refresh rate with the help of AI. This mode is listed on the Settings page of the Motorola Edge. Besides, the smartphone is also said to arrive with an integrated fingerprint scanner.

    Motorola Edge Mid-Range Phone Live Renders Suggest 90Hz Display

    The live images of the smartphone shared by XDA Developers suggest that the Motorola Edge sports a punch-hole camera setup at the top-left corner of the display. The front camera is expected to feature a 25MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The company has equipped the speakers on both the top and bottom bezel of the smartphone.

    The live render of the phone suggests that the edge of the smartphone features a volume rocker and power key despite the entire curved display. The phone also comes with 3.5mm audio jack and sports hybrid SIM slot along with a microSD card slot.

    Motorola Edge Mid-Range Phone Live Renders Suggest 90Hz Display

     

    Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is expected to be featured by 4,500 mAh battery along with fast charging support, but the charging rate is not disclosed yet. There is no clarity whether the smartphone will support 5G connectivity or not.

    On the optical front, Motorola Edge houses a triple rear camera setup with 64MP primary camera setup. It will be accompanied by a 16MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens along with an LED flash. The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 12:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X