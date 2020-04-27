ENGLISH

    Motorola Edge Plus To Launch In India Soon

    Motorola Edge Plus launch will mark the company's re-entry into the flagship smartphone segment. The device is expected to make its debut in India earlier than expected. The wait should be short as the chief of Motorola India, Prashant Mani says the phone will be coming to India soon.

    Motorola Edge Plus was launched last Wednesday but the company did not specify when the smartphone will be available in India. It was announced to be launched in the United States, several European countries, the United Arab Emirates, and Latin America. While Prashant Mani's tweet has helped calm some anxious fans, people still have to wait until an exact date comes out. There is still no word on its price in India.

    Prashant Mani has posted a video of the phone being made while talking about the features of the newly launched phone. Though, he did not disclose anything about the launch date or price of the smartphone in India.

    It is also important to note that bringing phones to India very soon will not be practical because e-commerce websites are not allowed to sell any "unnecessary" products.

    Motorola Edge+ Key Specification

    The smartphone phone will most likely be running on Android 10. The flagship is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, and a 90Hz 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display, along with a 108MP camera. It also comes with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. A time of flight (TOF) sensor will be available. On the front, there is a 25MP camera for selfies.

    The Motorola Edge Plus fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging support. The phone has 256GB non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage. It comes with an in-display fingerprint touch.

    Read More About: motorola smartphones news
    Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 18:00 [IST]
