Motorola Edge+ Users Affected By Major Display Issue: Report

Motorola announced its new premium mid-range smartphone series called the Moto Edge back in April this year. The Lenovo-owned brand unveiled two devices in the new series dubbed Moto Edge and the Edge+. It hasn't been long since the arrival of this new series and the users have already started facing some issues with the Pro variant. Following are the details:

Motorola Edge+ Display Issue

Some Moto Edge+ users are complaining about a screen issue that is affecting them. Several users took to Motorola Forum to narrate the ordeal and have also shared some images of the device being affected with this issue. As per the reports, the handset is showing purple patches on both sides of the display.

This issue is apparently affecting the users for a month now. The admin of the Motorola Forum is said to have reached the users facing this issue. As per the admin, an update will soon be released to fix this issue. But, it is currently unknown if a fix will be released sometime soon or not.

It is also being stated that the Moto Edge+ users on Verizon have received an update which brings along a fix for this issue. However, this update didn't fix the issue for all the users on this network. It is worth mentioning that this issue was reported by a fewer group of users earlier, however, since the last week, the number of users reporting this issue is increasing.

It is also being suggested that this issue might not be fixable with a software update alone. It could be an issue on the hardware-end, but nothing sure can be said just now. Motorola is yet to confirm if this is a firmware or hardware defect that is bringing up the purple patches on the display of the Edge+.

Some reports also suggest that the company might replace some of the units if the issue doesn't get fixed by the firmware update. But, the company is yet to give official confirmation on the same. We will keep you posted with the latest developments of the same.

