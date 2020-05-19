ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Motorola Edge+ With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launching In India Today

    By
    |

    Motorola Edge+ was announced last month and recently a teaser from Flipkart reveals that the smartphone will be launched in India on today (May 19). The smartphone will be launched in India today at 12pm. However, it is unconfirmed whether the company plans to host an online event to showcase the flagship.

    Motorola Edge+ With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launching In India Today

     

    Smartphone companies have started selling phones in online and offline stores after the government allowed the sale of non-essential products in the green and orange areas.

    Motorola Edge+ Specifications

    The handset was launched in the United States last month. To recall, the Motorola Edge+ features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The flagship is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

    The smartphone draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery with an 18W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging support.

    In terms of cameras, Motorola Edge+ comes with a 108MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera in the back. The phone has a 25MP front camera for taking selfies and videos.

    Other details of the smartphone also include a 256GB non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 10 and it also comes with an in-display fingerprint touch.

    For connectivity, the smartphone supports Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802, audio jack, GPS, A-GPS.

    Price Offers In Indian Market

    The phone is expected to cost around Rs. 75,300 in the Indian market. The smartphone was launched in the US at $ 999, in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey color options. The phone will be available through Flipkart.

    We need to wait a little longer to know about the official price and color variants of the phone for the Indian market.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: motorola smartphones news
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 10:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X