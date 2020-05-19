Motorola Edge+ With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launching In India Today News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola Edge+ was announced last month and recently a teaser from Flipkart reveals that the smartphone will be launched in India on today (May 19). The smartphone will be launched in India today at 12pm. However, it is unconfirmed whether the company plans to host an online event to showcase the flagship.

Smartphone companies have started selling phones in online and offline stores after the government allowed the sale of non-essential products in the green and orange areas.

Motorola Edge+ Specifications

The handset was launched in the United States last month. To recall, the Motorola Edge+ features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The flagship is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The smartphone draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery with an 18W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging support.

In terms of cameras, Motorola Edge+ comes with a 108MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera in the back. The phone has a 25MP front camera for taking selfies and videos.

Other details of the smartphone also include a 256GB non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 10 and it also comes with an in-display fingerprint touch.

For connectivity, the smartphone supports Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802, audio jack, GPS, A-GPS.

Price Offers In Indian Market

The phone is expected to cost around Rs. 75,300 in the Indian market. The smartphone was launched in the US at $ 999, in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey color options. The phone will be available through Flipkart.

We need to wait a little longer to know about the official price and color variants of the phone for the Indian market.

