Motorola Expected To Launch Moto G60, G100 Smartphones In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola is rumoured to be working on several smartphones in its mid-range 'G' series. We have come across multiple reports suggesting the launch of the Moto G20, Moto G60, and the Moto G100 smartphones. A new report has surfaced online which confirms the launch of at least two variants from the upcoming G series in India. Details are as follows:

New Motorola G-Series Smartphones India Launch Tipped

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, Motorola is confirmed to be working on two new smartphones for the Indian market. A tweet shared by the leakster suggests these two devices be from the 'G' series. However, the names of the models aren't revealed at the moment.

[Exclusive] I can now confirm that Motorola is soon going to launch 2 new Moto G series phones loaded with some of the best specifications seen till date in the mid-segment smartphones in India. Will be sharing more details soon.

Feel free to retweet.#NextMotoG — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 9, 2021

The tipster does hint that both upcoming devices would be equipped with the best hardware in the mid-range segment. Besides the moniker, the launch timeline of the new Moto G smartphones in India is also unknown. The rumour mill suggests these two devices be the Moto G60 and the Moto G100.

While the Moto G100 has already gone official in the global market as the rebranded Moto Edge S, the Moto G60 is yet to make its debut officially in the market. If we speak of the expected hardware then the Moto G100 is likely to launch with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone might support an FHD+ resolution complemented by a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 certification. The Moto G100 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor. The premium mid-range Qualcomm processor will be paired up with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity.

The smartphone will boot on Android 11 OS and will offer a stock Android UI experience. The Moto G100's imaging setup is said to include a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP wide-angle sensor.

The device will feature an additional 2MP sensor and a ToF (Time of Flight) camera lens. The device is said to sport a dual selfie camera module comprising a 16MP wide-angle sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The Moto G100 is expected to arrive with a 5,000 mAh battery and 25W fast charging technology.

On the other hand, the Moto G60 is also said to arrive with Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor. However, other details are currently at large.

Best Mobiles in India