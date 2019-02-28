Motorola foldable phone confirmed, resembles iconic RAZR News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Motorola gearing up to launch a foldable device.

Reports of Motorola working on a folding smartphone has been doing rounds for quite some time now. But, the company has now confirmed that a new foldable device is in the offing and the launch will take place "[no] later than everybody else in the market," reports Engadget.

This could mean that Motorola will be unveiling the device sometime this year. Samsung and Huawei have already showcased their respective foldable phones and are expected to hit the markets in April and mid-2019 respectively. Motorola could launch the device in August if it continues to follow its launch cycle.

In 2018, the company launched its 5G-ready Moto Z3 with the 5G Moto Mod, so you can expect a new foldable device around that time. The Engadget report also confirms that the device won't have a full-sized screen on the outside of the phone like recently launched devices. A recent Motorola patent filing suggests that the folding mechanism will be borrowed by its iconic RAZR flip phone.

"We have been testing a plastic OLED device with plastic film on top," Motorola VP of Global Product Dan Dery told Engadget. "The fact that you're touching [that kind of display] with your nails is scratching it. It has a short life right away, it starts dying the day you unpack it."

The interview also confirmed that the company is also exploring other foldable screen option as well, including a singular screen that could fold twice. Motorola wants to minimize scratch-related defects. "When you know the scratching issues you would be facing, you will have something that is very rapidly not usable," Dery said.

The Motorola RAZR has been the company's one of the most popular designs till date, and with a similar form factor, Motorola might hit the right chords with the consumers, offering the latest technology while taking them on a nostalgic trip