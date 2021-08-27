Motorola G50 5G Re-launched With Different Specs; Here's What's New News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola G series has been updated with several 5G models this year including the Moto G50 5G. The brand has launched the G50 5G again in but this time in Australia with some new set of features and designs compared to the previous model. The new Moto G50 5G is an affordable 5G phone that features a MediaTek Dimensity processor instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The display is also enhanced. When is this new Moto G50 5G coming to India and what are all features it offers. Details are as follows:

Motorola G50 5G New Model Full Specifications

The re-launched Motorola Moto G50 5G is driven by the Dimensity 700 processor. The previously launched variant runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. However, the configuration doesn't differ. The company has launched this model as well with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. There is up to 1TB storage expansion provision.

The Moto G50 5G features a square-shaped camera module that houses a 48MP primary sensor which has an f/1.7 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and an additional depth sensor. The display packed is the same as the previous-gen model, i.e., a 6.5-inch HD+ panel that supports 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 269 PPI pixel density.

The screen resolution is higher at 90Hz. The front panel has a waterdrop notch which houses a 13MP selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

The connectivity options besides 5G includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The unit runs on Android 11 OS. Lastly, there is a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Motorola G50 5G New Variant Price

The Motorola G50 5G has been launched in Australia at AUD 399 which is around Rs. 21,500 as per Indian currency. The device comes in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The colour option available will be Meteorite Grey. The handset is expected to debut in some Asian markets in the coming days. India launch might also be on cards. We are waiting for Motorola to reveal the launch dates.

Best Mobiles in India