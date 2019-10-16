Motorola G8 Plus With 48MP Triple-Rear Camera Launch Tipped For October 24 In Brazil News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola is gearing up to bring a new smartphone in the G series called the G8. The company will be launching the device as a successor to the Moto G7 Plus and is said to come with a triple-camera setup. The smartphone is likely going official later this month. Details are as follows:

Motorola G8 Plus Expected Launch Date

Motorola is said to launch the Moto G8 Plus on October 24 in Brazil. This information comes from the website Winfuture.de. It is further being speculated that the device will debut in the European market following the launch in Brazil.

However, there is no specific timeline tipped for its launch in India and the remaining markets. Also, there is no word as of now on the pricing and color options. However, some of the specifications are revealed by the report. Let's have a look:

Motorola G8 Plus Expected Specifications And Features

The Motorola G8 Plus is tipped to sport a 6.3-inch display that will offer an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. It will have a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The report further suggests a triple-lens rear camera module for imaging. The camera sensors are likely to be a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and 4-in-1 pixel binning technology (for a 12MP image).

The remaining sensors could be a 16MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor. The device is likely to offer a 25MP camera for selfies and video calling with an f/2.0 aperture.

Under the hood, the Moto G8 Plus is said to make use of Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 665 SoC. This chipset currently powers the Oppo A9 and Realme 5, both of which debuted recently.

The smartphone is said to be available with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. But, it is expected that the device could also be offered in other configurations including 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage, 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage.

It is not clear just yet if the storage will be expandable via a microSD card. As of now, the software and battery features are undisclosed, but more information is likely to surface in the coming days.

