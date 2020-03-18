Motorola G8 Power Lite Hardware Details Tipped Via Google Play Console News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola recently introduced the Moto G8 with a punch-hole display. Now, the company seems to have another device in this series under development. The upcoming handset is said to be the Moto G8 Power Lite, which has made it to the Google Play Console's database. Here's all you need to know:

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Specifications Tipped

According to the Moto G8 Power's Google Play Console listing, there will be an HD+ panel upfront with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a screen density of 260 DPI. The display size hasn't been revealed, but the image on the website shows a waterdrop notch and thin bezels on the sides.

The listing further indicates the use of the entry-level MediaTek MT6765 processor which is also known as the Helio P35 SoC. The processor will be paired up with 4GB RAM and PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Its storage capacity is yet to be revealed. In terms of software, the device will come pre-installed with Android Pie OS and we can expect a stock Android-like user experience similar to other Moto handsets.

It is worth noting that the device has already been certified by multiple platforms, including Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG. The device had scored 172 points in the single-core and 896 points in the multi-core tests at Geekbench. It is unknown when the device will go official in India and the remaining global markets.

But, with it getting certified from various platforms, we might see a launch in the coming days. Also, the hardware tipped via the leaks suggests a basic entry-level smartphone. We are yet to get details on its camera and battery specifications. It remains to be seen if the company launches the Motorola G8 Power Lite with a single/dual primary camera module.

