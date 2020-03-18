ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Motorola G8 Power Lite Hardware Details Tipped Via Google Play Console

    By
    |

    Motorola recently introduced the Moto G8 with a punch-hole display. Now, the company seems to have another device in this series under development. The upcoming handset is said to be the Moto G8 Power Lite, which has made it to the Google Play Console's database. Here's all you need to know:

    Motorola G8 Power Lite Hardware Details Tipped Via Google Play Console

     

    Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Specifications Tipped

    According to the Moto G8 Power's Google Play Console listing, there will be an HD+ panel upfront with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a screen density of 260 DPI. The display size hasn't been revealed, but the image on the website shows a waterdrop notch and thin bezels on the sides.

    The listing further indicates the use of the entry-level MediaTek MT6765 processor which is also known as the Helio P35 SoC. The processor will be paired up with 4GB RAM and PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

    Its storage capacity is yet to be revealed. In terms of software, the device will come pre-installed with Android Pie OS and we can expect a stock Android-like user experience similar to other Moto handsets.

    It is worth noting that the device has already been certified by multiple platforms, including Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG. The device had scored 172 points in the single-core and 896 points in the multi-core tests at Geekbench. It is unknown when the device will go official in India and the remaining global markets.

    But, with it getting certified from various platforms, we might see a launch in the coming days. Also, the hardware tipped via the leaks suggests a basic entry-level smartphone. We are yet to get details on its camera and battery specifications. It remains to be seen if the company launches the Motorola G8 Power Lite with a single/dual primary camera module.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: motorola news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 13:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X