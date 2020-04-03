Motorola G8 Power Lite Powered By MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Officially Announced News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has added a new handset to its mid-range G8 series. The Lenovo-owned brand has announced the Moto G8 Power Lite which has been regularly visiting the rumor mill in the past few weeks. The device is announced with some entry-level hardware such as the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and an LCD panel with HD+ resolution. Notably, it hasn't been long since the company had introduced another G8 series smartphone called the G8 Power.

Motorola G8 Power Lite Key Specifications And Features

The Motorola G8 Power Lite is launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. It has a U-shaped notch with thick bezels; specifically the chin. The device features three cameras on the rear panel which are positioned vertically on the top-left corner.

The device offers a 16MP primary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture paired with a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2MP sensor for portrait shots. The rear camera is Google Lens integrated and comes with PDAF.

The Motorola G8 Power Lite uses an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture to capture selfies and for video calling. To handle all the multitasking, the smartphone packs the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset that has 2.3Ghz clock speed.

The device is announced with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It comes with support for up to 256GB micro SD card. The device boots on the dated Android Pie OS, but offers a stock Android-like experience similar to other Motorola smartphones.

For security, the device comes with the company's proprietary rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with the Moto logo etched. It offers a microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity support. Powering the unit is a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with 10W charging support.

Motorola G8 Power Lite Pricing Details

The Motorola G8 Power Lite is first said to hit the shelves in Mexico and Germany in the coming days, but no specific day is announced. It is announced at EUR 169 (approx Rs. 13,919) in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colors. The device is expected to go official in Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australia in the later weeks.

