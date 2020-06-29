Motorola G8 Power Lite To Be Available Again On July 2 In India: Should You Buy? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola G8 Power Lite debuted as a budget offering back in May this year in India. Since then, it has gone up for sale a couple of times via online stores and is yet to be made available via an open sale. The entry-level device competes against the likes of the Redmi 8A Dual, Realme Narzo 10A, and the Vivo U10. Now, the handset is again going up for sale next month in the country.

When Will Motorola G8 Power Lite Available For Sale In India?

The Motorola G8 Power Lite will now be available for sale on July 2 in India. You will be able to buy the device online via Flipkart. The sale will be starting at 12 pm and is expected to be live till the stocks last. It will be selling at Rs. 8,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. You can select the device from two different shades including Royal Blue and Arctic Blue. Also, some offers will be valid on the sale.

Should You Consider Buying It?

Before we give out any verdict, let's quickly have a look at its features. The Motorola G8 Power Lite draws its fuel via the MediaTek Helio P35 entry-level smartphone. It boots on Android Pie OS. For imaging, the company has equipped this device with three rear cameras. The setup includes a 16MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The display upfront measures 6.5-inches and is an IPS LCD panel. It features a U-shaped notch that packs an 8MP camera for selfies. For security, it features a fingerprint scanner mounted on the back panel. It packs a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as connectivity features. The device gets its fuel via a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

The internals packed inside the Motorola G8 Power Lite is basic. It's an entry-level smartphone that can serve the purpose of daily usage. But don't expect any high-end performance. The device still ships with a dated Android Pie OS.

But, it offers a stock Android experience that is favored by most. It might get an update to the latest version in the future, but that is uncertain as of now. You can still go for the Redmi 8A or the Realme Narzo 10A if you want slightly better features.

