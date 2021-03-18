Motorola Hanoip Phone Gets BIS Certification; 108MP Primary Camera Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola recently announced two smartphones under its G-series. Now, it seems another smartphone named Motorola Hanoip is in pipeline. However, the exact marketing name of the phone is still unknown at this moment. The phone was recently spotted at the BIS certification by tipster Mukul Sharma suggesting an imminent India launch. He has further shared some features of the phone.

Motorola Hanoip Phone: What To Expect?

The Motorola Hanoip phone is said to feature a quad-rear and dual-selfie camera module for photography. The phone might include a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP sensor which is expected to be an ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, the handset is tipped to offer a 32MP main camera and a 16MP secondary lens. Furthermore, the device is listed to arrive in two configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage options. Since it has received BIS Certification, the launch could be around the corner, so we can expect to get more details soon.

If the rumors are to be believed, then the upcoming phone will be the second phone with 108MP primary camera after the Motorola Edge+. Considering the storage configurations, the upcoming phone might be a mid-range device. However, we have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.

Now, Motorola is gearing up to launch another device of its G-series called the G100 which is expected to arrive on March 25. Recently alleged renders of the Motorola G100 suggested it could be a rebranded version of the Moto Edge S which made its debut in China last month. So, the features and design of the Moto G100 are expected to be similar to the Motorola Edge S.

Considering this, the Moto G100 will offer a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 870 chipset might run the phone and there will be a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. In terms of imaging, the Moto G100 will come with a 64MP quad-camera setup and a 16MP dual-selfie camera. On the connectivity front, it might include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5., GPS, and USB Type-C port.

