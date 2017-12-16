Motorola introduces three new Moto Mods in India

Motorola has announced three new Moto Mods for its premium flagship Moto Z franchise in India. These include the JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker Mod, Moto TurboPower Pack battery Mod and the GamePad Mod.

Now Moto Z, Moto Z play or Moto Z2 play smartphone users can turn their device into a handheld gaming console, give it premium JBL sound or Turbocharge their phone on the go. As per the company, with Moto Mods, users can transform their Moto Z series smartphones into exactly what they need and when they need.

Bringing transformative new functions to life, like its predecessors such as Moto Insta-Share Projector, Hasselblad True Zoom or JBL SoundBoost, the new Mods snap on magnetically to the back of the handset and add new and advanced functionality, allowing users to explore their passions wherever they are.

Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India said, "We are ending the year on an exciting note and have upheld our commitment to build a better mobile future with the promise of limitless possibilities, through the new mods. The partnership with RentoMojo is basis our understanding our customers' better and ensuring that we work relentlessly to remove barriers that deter them from adopting new innovations. This is a unique concept and we are positive that our customers will embrace it."

Keeping up with its philosophy of innovation and unparalleled customer experience, Motorola has come up with a first-of-its-kind partnership with RentoMojo. This association facilitates the customers to experience these latest Moto Mods, before actually buying them. They can rent a Moto Mod of their choice for a week at a price of Rs. 399 only, starting December 23rd. The service will be available across top 8 metros and will allow the consumers to experience the convenience and joy of these new moto mods.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Moto Game Pad Mod With this Moto GamePad, users can take control of their mobile gaming. This new Moto Mod basically allows users to transform their Moto Z into a handheld gaming console with a simple snap. They can further use the dual control sticks, D-pad and four action buttons for a true gaming experience, no matter where they are. And with the 1035mAh built-in battery, they can even outplay their friends. This Mod is priced at Rs. 6,999. Moto JBL SoundBoost2 The new upgraded JBL SoundBoost 2 gives users and seamless music experience with 10 hours of playtime built right in. This accessory comes with water-repellant coating and is available in red, blue or black color variants. It also features a more premium design with fabric and improved contours for a better feel in the hand. There's also a new app available, called My JBL SoundBoost 2, with which users can adjust the sound easily and it also comes with a built-in kickstand. It is priced at Rs. 6,999. Moto TurboPower Pack Mod Moto TurboPower Pack helps users instantly add an extra day of battery life when maximizing power is a priority. "Recharge your phone fast (up to 15W) on the go when you need to power up. And if your power pack runs out of juice, plug it in and power up to 50 percent of capacity in just 20 minutes." The company said in a statement. This Mod is priced at Rs. 7,999. All three Mods will be on sale at Flipkart and across all Motorola exclusive stores - the Moto Hubs, starting December 17th.