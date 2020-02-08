Motorola Launches Moto G Stylus and G Power With S Pen And Snapdragon 665

ENGLISH

    Motorola has launched its two new smartphones - the Moto G Stylus and G Power after a long wait. The smartphone has been on the headlines for a long time. The highlights of the smartphones are Max Vision display, Snapdragon processors, triple rear camera modules, and the most important the G Stylus. The G Stylus pen allows users to edit photos, take notes, sketch, artwork, copy text, and a lot more.

    Moto G Stylus Specifications
     

    Moto G Stylus Specifications

    The Moto G Stylus flaunts a 6.4-inch FHD+ IPS LCD Max Vision display with a resolution of 2300×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.17:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is juiced by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 610 GPU. 

    The smartphone is backed by a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage however, you can expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card. Besides, The Moto G Stylus is fuelled by a 4000 mAh non-removable battery with 10W charging support.

    Moto G Stylus Camera

    Moto G Stylus Camera

    On the optical front, the Moto G Stylus features a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 48MP primary camera with Quad Pixel technology + 16MP 117-degrees ultra-wide-angle lens+ 2MP macro sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, it offers a 16MP camera setup for selfies and video calls.

    Moto G Power Specifications

    Moto G Power Specifications

    On the other hand, the Moto G Power features a 6.4-inch FHD+ IPS LCD Max Vision display with a resolution of 2300×1080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19.17:9. On the hardware part, the smartphone sports an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 610 GPU. 

    Moto G Power Camera Specification
     

    Moto G Power Camera Specification

    On the camera part, the Moto G Power houses a triple rear camera setup with 16MP primary camera, an 8MP 118-degrees ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor along with an LED flash. The smartphone houses a 16MP selfie shooter. 

    The device is backed by a 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage with 512GB expandable storage via microSD card. It is juiced by a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery with 10W charging. 

    Both the smartphone sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner under the Motorola branding.

    Moto G Stylus And Moto G Powe Price 

    Moto G Stylus And Moto G Powe Price 

    The Moto G Stylus is launched in Mystic Indigo color option with a price tag of $299.99 (approx Rs. 21,450). It will be available for purchase via Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and other offline and online stores starting this spring.

    The Moto G Power is launched with a price tag of $249.99 (approx Rs. 17,870). It will be up for sale in Smoke Black color option via e-commerce websites and offline stores as well. 

    Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 12:07 [IST]
