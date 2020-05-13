ENGLISH

    Motorola Might Launch Two New Devices Soon

    By
    |

    Motorola could add two new smartphones, in its portfolio the One Vision Plus and the Moto E7. Last year, Motorola launched the budget-friendly Motorola One Vision in May, which arrived in India in June. Since then, rumors have been circulating that the Motorola One Vision Plus will be coming to India soon.

    Motorola Might Launch Two New Devices Soon

     

    The Moto E6s was announced a few days ago and now it looks like the new smartphone of the E series, the Moto E7 is coming soon. The two phones were specified for a separate list from which some specifications of the phones can be expected.

    Expected Specs Of Moto One Vision Plus

    The Motorola One Vision Plus has been noticed in Google's Android Enterprise Directory. It is expected that the company is working on this new handset and it might be officially announced in the next few weeks.

    According to the list, the new smartphone might have a 6.3-inch display. There is still confusion about whether the smartphone will run on Android 9 or Android 10. The phone will also include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

    The list also claims that the Motorola One Vision Plus will have NFC, and a fingerprint scanner. Apart from these, no other details of the phone have been known so far. However, the smartphone is expected to have the similar features as the Motorola One Vision.

    Expected Specs Of Moto E7

    The Moto E7 has been spotted in the Google Play Console's Device Catalogue. The smartphone expected to come with a 6.2-inch display with resolution of 720 x 1,520 pixels. According to the listing, the Moto E7 said to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 632 (Qualcomm SDM632) coupled with up to 2GB of RAM. The phone might have run on Android 10.

    So far, there is no confirmation about when the two new phones will be launched but the company will announce soon.

    Read More About: motorola smartphone news
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 16:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2020

