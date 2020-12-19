Just In
Motorola Moto G Play (2021) Shows Up At Google Play Console; Design And Specs Tipped
Motorola seems to have its game ready for the year 2021. Multiple devices by the company have been spotted on several online platforms. The Moto Capri and the Moto G Stylus (2021) are the suggested models to debut in 2021. Now, the Google Play Console database has indicated another Moto handset under development. The upcoming handset is the Moto G Play (2021)whose key features gave been tipped by the aforementioned website.
Motorola Moto G Play (2021) Hardware And Software
The Motorola G Play (2021) is mentioned with the "Guama" codename on Google Play Console. The smartphone is listed with an HD+ display that will offer 720 x 1600 pixels FHD+ resolution. The panel type isn't listed, however, it would likely be an IPS LCD display. The device will feature a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.
Going by the image, the handset will have the power key and the volume keys on the right panel. The remaining design elements remain hidden as of now. Coming back to the specifications, the listing suggests that the handset will be backed by the Snapdragon SM4250 processor. This chipset is otherwise known as the Snapdragon 460 SoC.
The device is further listed with a 4GB RAM configuration and Android 10 OS. The brand could have incorporated the latest Android 11 OS considering the device will be arriving next year. Apart from this, no other key feature has been tipped by this listing.
It is worth mentioning that this smartphone had previously paid a visit to Geekbench. The processor and configuration details were revealed by the benchmark database. The Google Play Console website reaffirms all the previous details.
However, it gives additional information on display and the design. The device could launch as the successor to the Moto G9 Play. The upgrades which the Moto G Play (2021) would bring over its predecessor would be interesting to see.
