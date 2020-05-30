Motorola Moto G Pro Debuts As Rebadged Moto G Stylus News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola launched the Moto G Stylus earlier this year. The mid-range smartphone comes with stylus support which is its key highlight. Now, the company has silently introduced its rebranded version called the Moto G Pro. The latest entrant has been announced for the European market and is said to be available for sale starting next month.

Moto G Pro Full Specifications

The Moto G Pro has been announced with a 6.44-inch Max Vision display which has an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display delivers an FHD+ resolution and sports a punch-hole on the top-left corner. The bezels are thick; specifically at the chin.

In terms of photography, the Moto G Pro employs a triple-camera setup on the rear panel housing a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. Accompanying the primary sensor is a 16MP sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots and a 2MP sensor for macro shots.

Also, there is an additional ToF sensor. The in-display camera cutout is packed with a 16MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture that captures selfies and video calls. The processor powering the unit is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mid-range chipset.

The handset has been announced in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It also supports up to 512GB microSD card. The device offers a fingerprint scanner that is mounted on the rear panel.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It will boot on Android 10 OS. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery unit which comes with 15W fast charging support.

Motorola G Pro Price And Sale Dates

Motorola has announced the Moto G Pro with a price tag of EUR 329 which is approx Rs. 27,595 as per Indian currency. It is currently lined up to go on sale in Germany starting June. Its availability in the remaining market is currently undisclosed. We can't be sure if this device will hit the shelves in the Indian market or not, or the company will introduce it with the Moto G Stylus moniker.

