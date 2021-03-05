Motorola Moto G10, Moto G30 India Launch Officially Teased News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Both the Moto G10 and the Moto G30 have been in talks for several days. Meanwhile, the launch of both models has already been tipped by tipster Mukul Sharma. Now, the arrival of these devices has finally been teased by Motorola. The company took to its Twitter handle to share the announcement where it is promoting the smartphones with the hashtag #Asliallrounder and has also mentioned: "Get ready for the new Moto G!" However, the teaser has not explicitly the name of the handsets.

Brace yourselves as you are about to get all you want in your smartphone. #AsliAllRounders coming soon! pic.twitter.com/yWaAqu3g1h — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 4, 2021

Interestingly, in the comment section, the company has replied to some users, revealing the upcoming phones are going to be the Moto G10 and the Moto G30. Even both phones are said to fall in the mid-range segment.

Moreover, the Moto G10 was also spotted on the Geekbench listing, which also hints that the upcoming might be called the Moto G10 Power. However, we have to wait for the official confirmation on the same. Besides, the handset scored 244 points test and 1043 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

Motorola Moto G10, Moto G30 Expected Features

Both handsets made their debut in the European market last month. In terms of features, we can expect to get similar features from both devices as the international variants. The Moto G10 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The handset runs the Snapdragon 460 SoC and packs a 5,000 mAh battery. For imaging, you will get a 48MP quad rear cameras and an 8MP front camera for selfies and videos.

Coming to the Moto G30, the phone has the same 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) IPS display; however, the device supports a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it gets its power from the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired and also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W charging support. For cameras, the handset gets 64MP quad-rear cameras and a 13MP selfie camera at the front.

Best Mobiles in India