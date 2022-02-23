Motorola Moto G22 Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch; Specifications And Price Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

Motorola is preparing to release a new smartphone, Moto G22, soon. The Moto G22 has been found on certification websites such as NBTC, EEC, and FCC. According to these listings, the Lenovo-owned company may be introducing it soon.

Tipster Evan Blass has already provided some critical details about the Moto G22. The Moto G22 will be available with a variant motherboard that houses MediaTek's Helio G37 SoC. The Moto G22's prospects of having 5G capability have also been ruled out by the recent specs dump.

Motorola Moto G22 Specifications (Expected)

The leaks revealed by Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) on Twitter provide a detailed look at the Moto G22's internals. The Moto G22 will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage in addition to the processing unit. A microSD card slot will allow the smartphone to expand its storage.

The Moto G22's triple camera configuration will include a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide camera sensor with 118-degree FOV, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro or depth detector on the back. The rear camera setup will be aided by an LED flash. Selfie activities will be handled by a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

The Moto G22 will feature a 6.5-inch panel IPS LCD display. The device will have a resolution of 1600 x 720 HD and will have a high refresh rate of 90Hz. The device will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery pack, but no information on charging speeds has been released. The total package will weigh 185 grams, and the gadget will most likely come preloaded with Android 12.

Motorola Moto G22 Design Tipped

A metal-like exterior frame with flat sides is added to the device. The glass on the front and back panels curves into the frame. The triple camera arrangement and LED flash are situated in a vertical position at the top corner and are highlighted by gleaming chamfered embellishments.

The volume rockers and power button will be located on the device's right side, which might also serve as a fingerprint reader for biometric verification. The front camera is positioned up inside a hole punch perforated out at the top center on the full-screen display upfront. At the bottom, there is a prominent chin. Pure White, Iceberg Blue, and Cosmic Black are three color options for the Moto G22.

Motorola Moto G22 Price,Availability: What To Expect?

The upcoming smartphone was previously discovered on Geekbench, which revealed some of its key features and specifications. The Moto G22 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC with 4GB of RAM, according to Geekbench. However, there may be some variants with less or more RAM.

In single-core and multi-core tests, the Moto G22 received 170 and 912 points. Finally, Android 11 will be installed. The Moto G21 was never released by Lenovo-owned Motorola. As a result, the Moto G22, which will be released later this year, will be the straight successor to the Moto G20, released last year.

According to Leaks, the Moto G22 smartphone will cost around 200 Euros, or around Rs 17,000 in Indian currency.

Best Mobiles in India