Motorola Moto G30, Moto E7 Power Tipped With 5,000 mAh Batteries News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola is gearing up for several smartphone launches in the coming weeks. For one, the Motorola Ibiza 5G smartphone is tipped to launch in the coming days. Joining the list is the Moto G30 and the Moto E7 Power. A new report has revealed the battery and other specifications of these smartphones.

Motorola Moto G30 Details Revealed

According to a report by Winfuture, the alleged Moto G30 will be the latest to embrace the Motorola G series. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch waterdrop display with 720p resolution. The Snapdragon 662 chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will power the Moto G30. In other words, this would be a standard 4G smartphone.

The report further notes the Moto G30 will pack a large 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. The phone is tipped to feature a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Motorola Moto E7 Power Features Tipped

Apart from the Moto G30, the report sheds light on the upcoming Moto E7 Power, which is expected to have a minor update to the Moto E7 launch last year. The upcoming Moto E7 Power would have a similar 6.5-inch 720p display with a waterdrop notch. A dual-camera setup with a 13MP + 2MP sensors is expected. For selfies, the Moto E7 Power could feature a 5MP sensor.

Other details tipped include the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. So far, most of the details of the upcoming Moto E7 Power are similar to its predecessor. The key difference is the battery, which would be 5,000 mAh. Looking back, the Moto E7 launched with a 4,000 mAh battery.

Motorola Moto G30, Moto E7 Power Launch

For now, there's no precise launch date mentioned for the Moto G30 or the Moto E7 Power. The report has also tipped the Moto E7 Power would cost around USD 182 (around Rs. 13,000). This could bring the phone in direct competition with devices from Redmi, Realme, Nokia, and others. It remains to see how these devices will fare in the market once they launch.

