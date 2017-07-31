Motorola Moto G5S Plus in three different colors appears online

Evan Blass on Saturday leaked the pricing details of the Motorola Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus. Now, the leakster has tweeted that the Moto G5S Plus will be available in three different color options; Black, Rose Gold and Silver.

He has even shared a picture showing all the color variants. As suggested by the previous reports, the smartphone features a circular dual camera setup at the back. The camera lenses are accompanied by a LED flash. Also, as you can see the camera module is slightly protruded. Up front, the Moto G5S Plus features a physical home button that may double function as the fingerprint scanner.

Coming to the specifications, the smartphone is expected to arrive with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with the resolution density of 1080p. Under the hood, it could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. In terms storage, the Moto G5S Plus will be offering 64GB of expandable native storage capacity.

Here's the full color pallette. pic.twitter.com/oVpGpp8l8E — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 31, 2017

Talking about the imagery part, the smartphone's dual camera setup is said to be comprised of two 13MP sensors. One will be RGB and another will be Monochrome.

As for the software side of things, the upcoming Moto phone is likely to come pre-installed with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. Other expected features on board include selfie camera with LED flash and Dolby Atmos Audio support.

According to Blass, the Motorola Moto G5S Plus will carry a price tag of 330 Euros, which is roughly equivalent to Rs. 25,000. Although he has mentioned this is the price for the eastern European countries.