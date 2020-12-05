Motorola Moto G9 Power India Launch Confirmed On December 8: Expected Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has confirmed the arrival of the G9 Power in India. The mid-range smartphone is going official next week in the country. The device brings a 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging support, an HD+ LCD display, and a 64MP triple-lens camera setup to the table. The handset has already been launched in the European market.

Moto G9 Power India Launch And Price Details

The Moto G9 Power is confirmed to launch on December 2 in the Indian market. The company itself has announced this date. The handset will be introduced via Flipkart. The launch event is slated to begin at 12 pm. Ahead of the launch, the e-commerce platform has also put up a dedicated page for the G9 Power on its platform.

However, the listing doesn't hint any the pricing of this upcoming smartphone. If the rumor mill is to be believed, then this device could be introduced under Rs. 20,000 price mark. It also remains to be seen if the company launches the device in a single RAM and storage configuration (4GB+ 128GB) as the European model or there will be some other variants as well.

The color options will likely be the same, i.e, Electric Violet, and Metallic Sage. As for the hardware, the smartphone will debut with a 6.8-inch LCD display that will offer an HD+ resolution. The device will sport a punch-hole at the top-left corner. The camera cutout will be housing a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The device will pack a 64MP primary camera at the rear accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth lens. The Moto G9 Power will draw its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It will ship with Android 10 OS with stock UI. Rounding off the spec-sheet will be a 6,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

