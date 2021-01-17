Motorola Nio Design Tipped Via Leaked Hand-On Images; To Flaunt Dual-Slefie Camera Module News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Amongst the several upcoming Motorola smartphones is the Moto Nio. The device is said to be a premium offering by the Lenovo-backed brand. It recently paid a visit to Geekbench where the database revealed the processor details along with the benchmark scores and has also been certified by a couple of platforms. Now, the real-life images have shown up online hinting at the key design elements. The leaked images were initially shared on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo.

Motorola Nio Design Leaked Online

The leaked set of Motorola Nio's live images has been first reported by Nils Ahrensmeir on Voice. The images show the device sporting a dual-selfie camera setup packed at the top-left corner. The display is surrounded by slim bezels. The chin is slightly thick compared to the rest of the bezels.

Moving to the rear, there are four cameras placed in a square-array. The LED flash is right below the camera sensors. The camera sensor mentioned is 64MP. Also, an 'Audio Zoom' inscribing is seen right next to the camera sensor. The smartphone is seen with a reflective whitish-shade.

As per the report, this is the 'Sky' color variant. The company will be launching another color variant called Beryl. This shade is said to be a mixture of green/blue color. The leaked image suggests the device will be accommodating the power key along with the volume rockers on the right spine.

The power key will integrate the fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. While the placement of the USB Type-C port and the 3.5mm headphone jack is unknown, they could be positioned at the bottom. Previous leaks suggest that the device will ship with an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2520 pixels resolution. The panel size is currently undisclosed.

The Motorola Nio is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 865 processor. The unit will have 5G network support as well. It is speculated to get its power from a 5,000 mAh battery. There will be 20W fast charging support as well.

source/ via

Best Mobiles in India