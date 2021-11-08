Just In
Motorola Officially Teases Moto Edge X; Will It Feature Snapdragon 898 Processor?
Motorola has released a couple of unique flagships, including the flip-folding Moto Razr 5G. Now, the company is further expanding its flagship portfolio with a new device, dubbed Moto Edge X. The Moto Edge lineup includes devices like the Edge 20 and the Pro model. Looks like the Moto Edge X could be an upgraded model.
Moto Edge X Teased
So far, rumors of the Moto Edge X have been minimal. Now, General Manager of Lenovo China Mobile Phone Business Department, Chen Jin took to Weibo to share a new smartphone - the Moto Edge X. The teaser poster doesn't reveal many details, except for the highlighted and illuminated X with the Moto branding.
Moreover, Jin didn't reveal much information about the upcoming Moto Edge X. But considering that he's teasing the new smartphone, this could be a flagship. He further states that the upcoming Moto Edge X is 'indefinitely powerful and full of expectations.'
Moto Edge X Features: What To Expect?
To note, Motorola recently announced the Moto Edge S Pro and the Moto Edge Lite in the Chinese market. These phones are the rebranded versions of the Moto Edge 20 Pro and the Moto Edge 20. Now, we're getting official teasers of the Moto Edge X, which indicates this is the next-gen smartphone from the Lenovo-owned company.
Looking back, the Moto Edge S Pro debuted with the Snapdragon 870 chipset. Now, Qualcomm is gearing up to announce the next-gen, advanced Snapdragon 898 chipset. Xiaomi has already begun developing the first phone with the Snapdragon 898 processor. And now it looks like Motorola doesn't want to lag. For all we know, the Moto Edge X could debut with the powerful Snapdragon 898 processor.
Moto Edge X Launch Timeline
Qualcomm will be announcing the Snapdragon 898 chipset at the upcoming Tech Summit. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Xiaomi 12 right after, sometime in December. For all we know, the Moto Edge X could launch around the same time, featuring the Snapdragon 898 processor.
Looking back, Motorola skipped launching a phone with the SD888 processor. The company might not want to miss on the next-gen chipset and the Moto Edge X could be the answer to it.
(via)
