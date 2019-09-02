Motorola One Action With 21:9 CinemaVision Display Available Via Open Sale News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola introduced a new One series smartphone - the One Action in India recently. The affordable smartphone comes with a 21:9 CinemaVision display with a punch hole, and was available via flash sales earlier. Now, the device can be purchased 24 x 7 online. Here is everything you need to know:

Motorola One Action Flash Sale Price And Offer Details:

The device is up for grabs via open sale on Flipkart.com at Rs. 13,999. It is available in two color options - Pearl White and Denim Blue. You can avail a bunch of offers such as No cost EMI starting at Rs. 1,167 per month, up to Rs. 13,000 off on exchange, and a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Motorola One Action Key Specs:

The Motorola One Action adorns a 6.3-inch LCD display that offers a 21:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2520 pixels FHD+ resolution. Instead of a waterdrop notch, the company has opted for a punch-hole design for the selfie camera. The camera cutout accommodates a 12MP lens with f/2.0 aperture.

The rear panel houses a triple-lens camera module with a 12MP primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture), a 16MP ultra-wide angle action camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2 aperture) sensor. What makes this secondary sensor unique is that it allows recording landscape videos with the device being held vertically.

At its core, an octa-core 2.2 GHz Exynos 9609 chipset churns out the power. The unit comes in a single RAM and storage configuration - 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage. For security, it offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner beside the standard Face Unlock feature.

The connectivity aspects include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi and, Bluetooth. It ships with Android Pie OS and is backed by Android One program, meaning timely Android updates. The unit is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery with 10W Quick Charge support.

Why Should You Buy It?

The Motorola One Action is one of the most capable smartphones under Rs. 15,000. The tall FHD+ display with a punch-hole design makes it optimum for binge-watching shows and movies. The mid-range hardware allows it to handle high-end gaming quite smoothly, and the ability to capture landscape videos while holding the device vertically is the USP.

