Motorola One Fusion+ India Imminent; Confirms Company News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola recently took the wraps off its new mid-range smartphone- the One Fusion+. The device features a pop-up selfie design and is backed by the mid-range Snapdragon 730 processor. No specific timeline was been tipped for this handset's launch in India. However, Motorola itself has now confirmed the arrival of the One Fusion+ in the country.

When Can We Expect The Motorola One Fusion In India?

Motorola took to its official Twitter handle to tease an upcoming smartphone launch from the 'One' series. While the name of the device isn't mentioned, it shows a sketch of a pop-up selfie camera smartphone with the 'One' tagline.

Since the company's latest offering outside India is the One Fusion+, it would be safe to assume this device's launch in the country. If we speak of the expected pricing then the device debuted at €299 which is approx Rs. 25,605. But, its price could be different than the European version. We will have to wait for some authentic information or official teaser to get a clear picture of the same.

Coming to the internals, the device offers an FHD+ 6.5-inch LCD display that delivers 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The pop-up selfie camera module is packed with a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The rear cameras comprise a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Under the hood, the device features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor aided by 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Software-wise, it

It offers additional features such as a rear fingerprint scanner for security, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. To keep the lights on, the device packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit which is accompanied by 15W fast charging support.

Motorola's One series has offered some capable mid-range smartphones to the masses. The latest entrant seems no different. It has some good set of innards and should perform well with day-to-day tasks. It would be interesting to see if the device is announced with a lower price tag as the European variant or is announced in the same price bracket.

