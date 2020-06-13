ENGLISH

    Motorola One Fusion+ India Launch Set For June 16: Features, Availability

    Motorola is all set to launch its One Fusion+ in the Indian market. Flipkart confirmed the launch date via a teaser page. The company has already teased the arrival of the phone through multiple tweets and now the e-commerce site has confirmed that the Motorola One Fusion+ will launch in India on June 16. The Motorola One Fusion+ was launched in Europe just a few days ago. The phone is equipped with a pop-up camera and a quad-camera setup on the backside.

    Motorola One Fusion+ Expected Price & Availability

    The phone will be available for purchase through Flipkart. There is no information regarding India pricing and offer for the Motorola One Fusion+ and the handset comes in Europe with a price tag of EUR 299 (around Rs. 25,400) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The price of the phone is expected to be close to that in the Indian market.

    Motorola One Fusion+ Specifications

    In terms of specifications, the Motorola One Fusion+ flaunts a 6.5-inch full-HD+ notch-less display which offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels.

    Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The memory of the phone is expandable up to 1TB via a hybrid microSD card. Coming to the software, it runs on stock Android 10. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and a 15W charger.

    For cameras, the Motorola One Fusion+ has a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the phone has a 16MP pop-up camera. For connectivity, the device supports Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and Dual 4G VoLTE.

    motorola smartphones news
    Story first published: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 12:26 [IST]
