Motorola One Fusion Plus With Snapdragon 675 SoC Launch Tipped

Motorola is ready to launch the Moto Edge series of smartphones in April. The top-end Edge Plus is likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, and feature which has a 90Hz 6.67-inch AMOLED display, along with a 108MP camera.

As the name suggests, the display will be curved on sides like the OnePlus 8 Pro. The phone will have support 5G connectivity and it is being released in the US although we can expect the phone to hit the Indian market sometime later.

According to known tipster Evan Blass, there are two more upcoming products the Moto One Fusion and the One Fusion Plus. The information has revealed that the One Fusion is codenamed Titan whereas the Plus variant has been codename Liberty.

Blass didn't disclose any other information about the One Fusion duo, but another report claims the One Fusion+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with up to 4GB and 6GB RAM

The storage variants for the device will add 64GB and 128GB version and will come in two colors - Light Blue and Light Brown.

The One Fusion+ will sport a 12MP main snapper, but the total number of snappers on the smartphone is currently not disclosed.

The report further mentions that the One Fusion+ will support dual SIM, but won't have an NFC chip onboard.

According to Blass, there is no information specification of the Moto One Fusion, which has been codenamed Titan, according to Blass. Judging by the name, it is probably a low-powered variant of the Fusion Plus. However, both phones will most likely be running on Android 10.0 and the launching time has been set for the end of Q2. So, we will get to know more details about the smartphones through leaks.

