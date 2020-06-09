ENGLISH

    Motorola One Fusion+ With Snapdragon 730 Soc, 64MP Quad-Cameras Officially Announced

    Motorola has launched a new smartphone in its mid-range 'One' smartphone lineup. The company has announced the Moto One Fusion+ which was consistently making an appearance at the leaks factory. The device has been announced with features a quad-rear camera, a pop-up selfie camera module, and a mid-range Snapdragon 730 processor.

    Motorola One Fusion+Arrives With Snapdragon 730 Soc, 64MP Quad-Cameras

     

    Motorola One Fusion+ Full Specifications And Features

    The Motorola One Fusion+ is launched with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that will offer a 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. It offers The handset comes void of a notch, thanks to the pop-up selfie camera module. Speaking of which, the motorized selfie camera module packs a 16MP primary sensor that has an f/2.0 aperture.

    The quad-camera module at the rear accommodates a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. Accompanying the primary sensor is an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera comes with support for 4K video recording as well.

    Under the hood, the device packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. It is launched with a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It also comes with support for up to 1TB expandable storage. The device will ship with Android 10 OS.

    It offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The handset offers a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery unit which is backed by 15W fast charging support.

    Motorola One Fusion+ Price And Sales Details

    The Motorola One Fusion+ is announced with €299 which is approx Rs. 25,605. This is the pricing of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It is slated to go on sale next month in the European Market. Currently, Motorola has not announced by when this device will arrive in India and the global market. But, some details should arrive in the coming days.

    X