Motorola One Fusion+ With 64MP Quad-Camera Setup Goes Live In India For Rs. 16,999

Motorola has finally launched a mid-tier smartphone in India to take on rivals like Realme or Redmi. The Motorola One Fusion+ comes with stock Android and a pop-up selfie camera.

Just like every other Motorola Android smartphone, the Motorola One Fusion+ runs on stock Android 10 OS with no third-party apps or bloatware, offering a clean user experience. Similarly, the smartphone also offers an all-screen display with no notch or no cut-out whatsoever.

Motorola One Fusion+ Specifications

The Motorola One Fusion+ has a 6.5-inch Total Vision display with FHD+ resolution, offering a taller 19.5:8 aspect ratio. This is a TFT panel with support for HDR 10 certifications, offering a good viewing angle and vibrant color reproduction. The screen is also protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass that protects the screen from scratches.

The device is based on the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G SoC – a mid-range gaming processor with the overclocked Adreno GPU. The smartphone does offer 6GB RAM and 128GB storage with a microSD card slot. However, the smartphone does offer a hybrid SIM slot, so one has to compromise with using an SD card or a SIM or two SIM cards at the same time.

The smartphone offers a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary camera, capable of shooting 4K videos along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone also has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

A 5,000 mAh Li-ion battery fuels the smartphone with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port and the smartphone does have a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and does support face unlock as well.

Price And Availability

The Motorola One Fusion+ is already in sale on Flipkart for Rs. 16,999 and the smartphone does compete against the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max or the Realme 6 Pro. For the asking price, the Motorola One Fusion+ seems like a good option for those who want a smartphone with stock Android UI along with modern design and a decent specs sheet.

