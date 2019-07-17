Motorola One Macro Could Be Another Android One Handset From Motorola News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Motorola series smartphones called Motorola One and Motorola One Power were launched with Android One, in the market. The same OS is being incorporated by Motorola's One Vision smartphone, launched this year. Reports claim there will be two new handsets: Motorola One and Motorola One Power, which are also rumored to use Android One.

Surprisingly, a new leak has surfaced which reveals about a new smartphone dubbed to be the Motorola One Macro. And the device is rumored to be another Android One smartphone. The latest leak related to One Macro was revealed by Evan Blass (@evleaks).

Rumored Specs Of Motorola One Macro, One Action, And One Pro

It is supposed that the Motorola One Macro would be an affordable device. Going with the name, the handset could most likely run stock Android OS, that will come with timely software updates. At this point, this is only the information we know so far. And we aren't also sure the smartphone will launch this year. It will still be surprising to see what the company could offer in the coming days.

However, the leaked renders related to One Action and One Pro have revealed some specs. Motorola One Action is supposed to come with a 6.2- inch Full HD+ display and triple rear camera setup. It is expected to make use of an Exynos 9609 processor. And the phone could arrive at the market in Blue, Gold, and White color options.

Whereas, the One Pro is rumored to sport a 6.3-inch punch-hole screen. It is expected to come with a quad-camera setup, with a 48MP primary sensor at the rear part. The handset is believed to be available in the market in Dark Purple, Black, and Dark Brown hues color options. Based on similarity, both the devices could feature a near bezel-less screen.

(source)

