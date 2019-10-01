Just In
Motorola One Macro Spotted Online With Triple Cameras; Likely To Cost Rs. 16,000
Motorola has already launched a couple of camera-centric smartphones under the "One" series. It looks like the company is all set to introduce a new member in the One family -- the Motorola One Macro. The device has been leaked even before the official announcement via a major Sudi-based online retailer.
Macro Lens Is The USP
As the name suggests, the unique selling point of the Motorola One Macro is the dedicated macro lens. Phones like the Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, and the Realme XT are some of the affordable phones available in the country with a 2MP 4CM macro-lens, and Motorola seems to follow the trend by launching a phone with the very feature.
In addition to the Macro lens, the Motorola One Macro has two additional cameras, a 13MP RGB sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor, which will help the device with portrait shots. Leaked image suggests a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with the Motorola logo. At the front, there is a big display with a water-drop notch. However, the exact specifications of the screen are yet to be known.
Besides, the Motorola One Macro is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC with 2GB RAM. The smartphone falls into Android One branded devices and ships with Android 9 Pie. The URL of the retailer suggests that the phone comes with 64GB of internal storage and might also support memory expansion via a microSD card slot.
Motorola One Macro Pricing
According to the listing, the device sells for SAR 899 or $240 or Rs. 16981.80, making it yet another mid-tier smartphone with a multi-camera system. As of now, there is no official information about the launch of the Motorola One Macro. Considering the leak, the phone is likely to go live in a couple of weeks.
