Motorola One Power December 2018 Android security patch now rolling out

Motorola has apparently picked up its pace in rolling out updates for its smartphones. The company has rolled out Android Pie updates for its mid-range smartphones the Motorola One Power and the Moto G6 Plus here in India. The Android One backed Motorola One Power comes first in line when it comes to receive timely updates and security patches. Motorola has recently released an update for the device which improves its overall system stability. Now, only a few days after the last update the smartphone is receiving yet another update which further improves the performance of the device for enhanced user experience.

Motorola has not yet made any official statement regarding the release of the new update and the information was reportedly spotted on Reddit. The new update for the Motorola One Power smartphone brings the December 2018 Android security patch along with it. The change-log that comes with the update suggests various improvements which it brings along. The new update is said to improve the device performance specifically in network and calls along with improved system stability.

Motorola One Power specifications and features:

The Motorola One Power is an Android One backed device which sports a tall 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display panel with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display comes with a notch up front and offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels and offers a good output.

In terms of optics, the smartphone makes use of a dual-rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 5MP secondary sensor (f/2.2 aperture) for depth sensing. The smartphone uses a 12MP front camera that has a f/2.2 aperture to capture selfies.

The smartphone draws its fuel from an octa-core Snapdragon 636 chipset which is clubbed with Adreno 509 GPU to render high-resolution graphics and 4GB RAM for multitasking. The device comes with 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

