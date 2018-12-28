Motorola One Power latest update improves system stability

The year 2018 is almost about to end and we have seen a plethora of launches this year when it comes to smartphones. While the smartphone manufacturers are done for the release for this year, they have now started pushing pout updated for their devices to improve their performance along with the user overall user experience.

The American smartphone manufacturer Motorola had also released a bunch of smartphones this year and has also released timely updates for most of them. One of such Motorola smartphones is the Motorola One Power. Launched back in October the smartphone comes with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and has already received an Android Pie update back in November. Well, it appears that the company is not just done yet and has pushed out a new update for the Motorola One Power smartphone.

The Android One powered smartphone offers decent built quality and impressive performance. The new update which the smartphone is receiving is said to be the December 2018 Android Security patch and it brings along certain tweaks along with it. The update improves overall system stability for enhanced user experience. The update also improves the call quality and network stability on the device.

Motorola One Power specifications and features:

The mid-range Android One fuelled Motorola One Power uses a Snapdragon 636 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz under its hood. The processor is paired with Adreno 509 GPU to render all the graphics intensive tasks along with 4GB of RAM for multitasking. In terms of storage, the device offers 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The device ships with Android 8.1 Oreo, however, it has received the latest Android Pie update.

Motorola One Power adorns a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display panel with 1080 x 2246 pixels screen resolution. The imaging capabilities of the device include a dual-lens rear camera module comprising of a 16MP primary and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, there is a 12MP camera for selfies. Backing up the unit is a massive 5,000mAh battery unit which lasts for more than a day on a single charge.

