Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Motorola One Power receives Rs 1,000 price cut

Motorola's first Android One powered smartphone the Motorola One Power had received the latest Android 9 Pie update only a few days ago. Being an Android One backed smartphone the device comes first in line to receive the timely Android updates and security patches. The American multinational had released the notes of Android Pie update on its official website and had also dedicated an upgrade page for the smartphone where the update was scheduled depending on the carrier providers and different markets.

Motorola had launched the Moto One Power with an original price tag of Rs 15,999, now; the company is offering its mid-range smartphone at a discounted price. Motorola is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of its Android One backed Moto One Power smartphone. This means following the discount, you can grab the Motorola One Power for Rs 14,999. The discount is being offered as a part of the Flipkart Big Billion Shopping Days Sale. The sale will go live starting December 6th and will last till 8th December 2018.

Besides, Motorola is also offering an additional 10 percent cashback for the users who will be making the purchases using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. There will also be No Cost EMI offer available starting at Rs 2,500 per month. Also, the users will be able to exchange their old smartphones for a brand new Motorola Moto One Power smartphone.

Motorola One Power specifications and features:

The Motorola One Power adorns an elongated 6.2-inch IPS LCD display panel which has an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels and delivers crisp and bright output. In terms of optics, the Motorola One Power packs a dual-lens rear camera module comprising of a 16MP primary lens with a f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary lens with a wider f/2.0 aperture. Up front, you get a 12MP camera that captures selfies. The front camera on the Motorola One Power is also accompanied by an LED flash.

The Motorola One Power makes use of a Snapdragon 636 processor clocked at 1.8GHz and paired with an Adreno 509 GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot. The device is fuelled by a humongous 5,000 battery unit which can easily last more than a day with one single charge.