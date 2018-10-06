Motorola One Power sold out within seconds :Next sale on October 11

Motorola launched its latest smartphone the company's first Android One smartphone in India last week. Yesterday the Motorola One Power went on its first sale exclusively on e-commerce giant Flipkart. The sale kick-started at 12 in the noon and the smartphone went out of stock in some fraction of seconds. The company is claiming that it has sold around 100 units per second, however, Motorola didn't agree to share any numbers.

So if you were the one who also tried to grab the smartphone during the sale and failed. Don't worry because the next sale is scheduled on October 11, but this time the sale will not kick start at 12 pm this time the sale will start at 00:01 in the midnite during the Big Billion Day Sale on Flipkart. The company has also promised to bring more stock in the upcoming flash sale.

As a part of Big Billion Day Sale you can avail the following offers on your purchase:

10 per cent instant discount with HDFC bank debit/credit cards and EMI transactions.

No Cost EMI starting Rs. 2667 per month

50 per cent buyback policy available at Rs. 149

Just to recall, the Motorola One Power comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LCD display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone features a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the device houses a 12-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The front camera also comes with AI features and Face Unlock.

The Motorola One Power packs a 5,000mAh non-removable battery, and the company promises that the smartphone is capable of delivering six hours of battery life in 15 minutes of charge. The smartphone also comes with a 15W TurboPower fast-charger which helps in charging the phone much faster than a standard charger.